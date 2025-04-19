Home>>
Foreign runners wowed by world's first humanoid robot half marathon
By Liu Ning, Yuan Meng (People's Daily Online) 18:26, April 19, 2025
On April 19, the 2025 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon and the world's first humanoid robot half marathon was held in Beijing's Yizhuang district, marking the world's first half marathon where humans and humanoid robots raced side by side. Over 9,000 amateur runners and humanoid robots from nearly 20 robotics companies participated in the 21.0975-kilometer (13.1-mile) "human-robot group run." Watch the video to see how foreign runners who participated in the race were wowed by Chinese technology.
