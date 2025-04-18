Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

Photo shows a scene from an ethnic fashion show in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the new media association of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture)

An ethnic fashion show was held in the old town of Dali at the foot of Cangshan Mountain in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on the opening day of the March Street (Sanyuejie) Festival, which began on April 12.

The event featured 74 sets of ethnic attire, including 48 traditional wedding outfits from the Bai, Yi, Lisu and other ethnic groups across 12 counties and cities, as well as 26 creatively designed Bai ethnic garments. The show offered visitors a colorful display of local garment traditions.

In Dali, the traditional garments of each ethnic group possess their own distinctive features, collectively forming a vibrant tapestry of cultural diversity. Organizers said the event highlighted the harmonious coexistence and cultural exchange among the region's various ethnic groups.

Photo shows a scene from an ethnic fashion show in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the new media association of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture)

