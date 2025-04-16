5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'

People's Daily Online) 09:24, April 16, 2025

A visitor tries a personalized skincare product at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

From exquisite garments that blend classical heritage with modern design to Chinese-style gold jewelry reflecting traditional wedding aesthetics and personalized skincare solutions, the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is shining a spotlight on the country's booming "beauty economy."

Slated from April 13 to 18, this year's expo features specialized categories such as pearls and jade at its jewelry exhibition area, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the elegance of fine jewelry.

Additionally, the expo's cosmetics exhibition area is packed with highlights, with major brands showcasing a wide range of products—from basic skincare to makeup, and from natural ingredients to tech-driven skincare solutions—catering to consumers' diverse needs. Visitors can try these products firsthand and enjoy more personalized and professional skincare services, creating new consumption scenarios for the development of the "beauty economy."

The "beauty economy" at the expo is not just a visual and sensory feast, but also a vivid example of consumption upgrading. By promoting products and services tied to the "beauty economy," the expo offers consumers more choices and richer experiences, while providing related enterprises with a platform for display and collaboration. This not only fuels the thriving development of the "beauty economy" but also injects fresh momentum into efforts to boost and expand consumption.

A staff member introduces products to visitors at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A visitor is seen experiencing a beauty and skincare product at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A livestreamer promotes a product at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows a crown on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Photo shows jewelry exhibits on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A staff member showcases jewelry exhibits to visitors at the jewelry exhibition area of the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows exquisite costumes on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows an exquisite costume on display at the ongoing fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

