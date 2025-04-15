A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Photo shows a drone displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
The 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025, showcasing a dazzling array of premium goods from around the world—from humanoid robots and intelligent drones to luxury cars and jewelry.
This year's CICPE brings together more than 4,100 consumer brands from 71 countries and regions, highlighting hot consumption trends including fashion, technological innovation, wellness, green lifestyles, the low-altitude economy, and the yacht economy.
An integrated robotic fuel dispenser showcased at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Photo shows jewelry exhibits shining under the lights at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Delicate porcelain pieces on display at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Photo shows humanoid robots displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Photo shows a luxury sports car on display at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
A staff member demonstrates a ski simulator at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Photo shows automobile exhibits displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
A drone showcased at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Wine and spirits on display at the exhibition zone of Hainan Development Holdings Co., Ltd. during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Olive oil products on exhibit at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which kicked off in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)
Photos
