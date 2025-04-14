Touring Britain pavilion & Beijing exhibition zone at 5th CICPE

Xinhua) 13:46, April 14, 2025

This photo taken on April 13, 2025 shows the themed exhibition zone of Beijing at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Beijing, participating as a guest city for the first time, features a 400-square-meter themed exhibition zone. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor visits the themed exhibition zone of Beijing at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Beijing, participating as a guest city for the first time, features a 400-square-meter themed exhibition zone. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member demonstrates a robot dog at the themed exhibition zone of Beijing at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Beijing, participating as a guest city for the first time, features a 400-square-meter themed exhibition zone. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor tries a VR product at the themed exhibition zone of Beijing at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Beijing, participating as a guest city for the first time, features a 400-square-meter themed exhibition zone. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor prints photos at the Britain pavilion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Britain, this year's guest country of honor, occupies over 1,300 square meters to display 53 brands spanning fashion, beauty, and home goods. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the Britain pavilion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Britain, this year's guest country of honor, occupies over 1,300 square meters to display 53 brands spanning fashion, beauty, and home goods. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the Britain pavilion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Britain, this year's guest country of honor, occupies over 1,300 square meters to display 53 brands spanning fashion, beauty, and home goods. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People talk at the Britain pavilion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Britain, this year's guest country of honor, occupies over 1,300 square meters to display 53 brands spanning fashion, beauty, and home goods. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

An exhibitor presents products to visitors at the Britain pavilion during the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. The 5th CICPE runs from April 13 to 18 in south China's island province of Hainan. Britain, this year's guest country of honor, occupies over 1,300 square meters to display 53 brands spanning fashion, beauty, and home goods. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

