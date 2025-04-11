Peony flowers in full bloom in Luoyang, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 10:50, April 11, 2025

Photo shows blooming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Peony flowers are now in full bloom in parks across Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, drawing crowds of tourists to the city.

The China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival, with its 42nd edition currently being held, has become a hallmark of Luoyang's cultural and tourism industry. Peony elements are deeply integrated into everyday life, with a steady stream of creative cultural products featuring the flower like Hanfu, peony porcelain, and peony paintings, as well as deep-processed products such as peony seed oil and peony-based foods continuing to emerge. This "single flower" has blossomed into an entire industrial chain, fueling a flourishing "floral economy."

Photo shows blooming peony flowers in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

