Trending in China | Luoyang's blooming peony paradise
(People's Daily App) 16:41, April 10, 2025
Each spring, the city of Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province, is decorated with stunning peony blossoms. The large peonies, with their vibrant colors, have been known as the "King of Flowers" since ancient times, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. Luoyang invites the world to experience this breathtaking spectacle at the 42nd China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival until April 15.
