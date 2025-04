Millions of tulips in full bloom in Henan, C China

People's Daily Online) 11:27, April 08, 2025

(People's Daily Online/Huang Sha)

Recently, as temperatures have risen, 3 million tulips have reached full bloom in the Baoquan Grand Canyon Scenic Area in Xinxiang, central China's Henan province. The scenic area has transformed into a floral wonderland, drawing crowds of visitors eager to embrace the beauty of spring. Tourists and locals alike are flocking to the site to admire the breathtaking sea of blossoms and soak in the seasonal charm.

(People's Daily Online/Wang Yingxue)

(People's Daily Online/Huang Sha)

(People's Daily Online/Huang Sha)

(People's Daily Online/Huang Sha)

