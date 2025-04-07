We Are China

Visitors admire Chinese peonies in Luoyang

09:45, April 07, 2025 By Shi Baoyin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

During the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, the peonies in various peony viewing gardens gradually bloomed in Luoyang, Central China's Henan province, attracting tourists from home and abroad. As one of the original places of Chinese peonies, Luoyang has a cultivation history of more than 1,500 years.

Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

