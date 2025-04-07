Visitors admire Chinese peonies in Luoyang
Visitors admire Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province, on April 6, 2025. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]
During the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, the peonies in various peony viewing gardens gradually bloomed in Luoyang, Central China's Henan province, attracting tourists from home and abroad. As one of the original places of Chinese peonies, Luoyang has a cultivation history of more than 1,500 years.
Photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows Chinese peonies at a park in Luoyang, Henan province. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]
