In pics: Pear blossoms paint springtime hues in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:29, March 26, 2025

Photo shows blooming pear flowers in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

With the arrival of the Spring Equinox, the 4th solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, Nuodeng town in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, transforms into a white wonderland as pear orchards bloom in a breathtaking display.

Wandering through the blossoming groves, visitors are greeted by delicate white petals swaying in the spring breeze. The hillsides are blanketed in snow-like flowers, creating a mesmerizing landscape. The sweet fragrance of pear blossoms fills the air, offering a delightful sensory experience.

