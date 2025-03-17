Home>>
A sea of cherry blossoms
(People's Daily App) 16:31, March 17, 2025
Spring has crowned Jingzhou, Hubei Province, in a riot of cherry blossom branches ablaze with ivory, blush, and coral. A park dissolves into waves of delicate pink, branches heavy with blooms that sway like silent poetry.
