20 hectares of peach flowers in full blossom in Xi'an

Ecns.cn) 13:07, March 14, 2025

Nearly 20 hectares of peach flowers are in full blossom around a royal tomb of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, attracting a large number of visitors, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Yuan)

