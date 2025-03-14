20 hectares of peach flowers in full blossom in Xi'an
Nearly 20 hectares of peach flowers are in full blossom around a royal tomb of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, attracting a large number of visitors, March 13, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Yuan)
