Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains

People's Daily Online) 09:17, March 13, 2025

File photo shows Tie Wanmei, a forest ranger at the Shimen management and protection station of the Management and Protection Center of Gansu Qilian Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo courtesy of the Shimen management and protection station of the Management and Protection Center of Gansu Qilian Mountain National Nature Reserve)

As the daughter of a lifelong forest ranger, Tie Wanmei grew up surrounded by stories of forest protection, fostering her deep love for greenery. In 2002, after graduating from a forestry school, she moved to a remote forest protection station and became a forest ranger herself, following in her father's footsteps.

Tie works at the Shimen management and protection station of the Management and Protection Center of Gansu Qilian Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province.

"Most people who are unfamiliar with forest protection work might think it's a leisurely profession—just walking around and climbing mountains—but that's not the case," Tie said.

File photo shows Tie Wanmei (2nd L), a forest ranger at the Shimen management and protection station of the Management and Protection Center of Gansu Qilian Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province, and her colleagues. (Photo courtesy of the Shimen management and protection station of the Management and Protection Center of Gansu Qilian Mountain National Nature Reserve )

In early March, while making her daily patrols, she began preparing for the new year's forest pest monitoring and wildlife protection work.

According to Tie, inconvenient transportation, poor phone signals, harsh living conditions, and demanding work are all difficulties she can overcome. What she finds most unbearable is missing her family.

Tie is responsible for protecting more than 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) of forests, and each patrol requires a five- to six-hour round-trip hike.

Every morning, Tie packs lunch and takes her binoculars before heading out on foot to her patrol destination. Despite having motorcycles and other transportation options, mountain patrols primarily rely on walking. During her patrols, she also visits herdsmen's homes to promote awareness of forest fire prevention, checks if any wildlife needs assistance due to injury, and monitors pest infestations.

Beyond routine patrols, Tie uses her experience and attention to detail to repair damaged trees along her route.

File photo shows Tie Wanmei (1st L), a forest ranger at the Shimen management and protection station of the Management and Protection Center of Gansu Qilian Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province, popularizing knowledge on forest fire prevention. (Photo courtesy of the Shimen management and protection station of the Management and Protection Center of Gansu Qilian Mountain National Nature Reserve)

In recent years, with the advancement of the Qilian Mountain National Park pilot program, the ecological environment of the Qilian Mountains has improved significantly. Increasing numbers of animals have made their homes in the region, reinforcing the crucial role forest rangers play in safeguarding biodiversity.

Tie believes that although a forest ranger's job may seem simple, it's actually a complex role requiring a good understanding of policies, professional expertise, and broad knowledge of forestry. Only through continuous learning can one adapt to new situations and tasks in the forestry industry. Consequently, she uses new media to learn about forest management and fire prevention, striving to adapt to forest protection work in the new era.

Tie has a good reputation amongst her colleagues thanks to her hard work, dedication, competence, and assiduous study, according to Cui Jincai, head of the Shimen management and protection station.

As the Qilian Mountains' ecosystem continues to improve, the forest area undergoes tremendous changes, which strengthens Tie's determination to protect it.

"My father's generation planted the trees, and our generation must manage and protect them well," Tie said, hoping that her daily, meticulous work will further improve the ecology of the Qilian Mountains.

