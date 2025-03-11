County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism

People's Daily Online) 14:09, March 11, 2025

In recent years, Zhenyuan county in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, has focused on the inheritance and innovation of intangible cultural heritages (ICHs) and rolled out ICH experience activities, traditional performances and unique tourism products, offering a cultural feast to visitors.

Photo shows a parade themed on the legend of the dragon god who married off his sister to a mortal at Zhenyuan ancient town in Zhenyuan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Zhenyuan ancient town, a famous scenic area known for its time-honored history and profound cultural heritage in the county, boasts an impressive portfolio of ICH resources. Traditional techniques like tie-dyeing, embroidery, and silver ornament craftsmanship have been passed down through generations, becoming an inseparable part of the ancient town's cultural identity.

However, these ancient skills once faced the risk of fading into obscurity. So far, the ancient town has integrated ICHs with tourism, ensuring that traditional culture thrives.

In the ancient town's ICH experience zone, visitors can get their hands dirty with tie-dyeing techniques under the guidance of ICH inheritors.

Beyond tie-dyeing, visitors can try embroidery, silver ornament craftsmanship, and other ICHs. The experience zone has invited ICH inheritors to provide on-site instruction and prepared abundant materials to ensure more tourists can create their own ICH works.

"It's not just about protection – it's about bringing ICHs into modern life so that more people can appreciate and enjoy them," said Ye Shunfei, head of Zhenyuan county's intangible cultural heritage center.

Through ICH experience activities, visitors not only savor the magnetic charm of traditional culture but also serve as ambassadors who spread the legacy far and wide.

Photo shows cultural and creative products at Zhenyuan ancient town in Zhenyuan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Legend has it that the dragon god married off his sister to a mortal and brought favorable weather and bountiful harvests. The legend reflects Zhenyuan people's aspirations for a better life, becoming an important part of local folk culture.

To protect and pass down this folk cultural tradition, Zhenyuan county has organized locals to hold a parade themed on the legend of the dragon god who married off his sister as a highlight of tourism activities in the spring. As the procession moved slowly through ancient streets, tourists whipped out their phones to capture the moment.

"This parade is amazing. I find myself transported back in time," said a photography enthusiast surnamed Chen from south China's Guangdong Province. He explained that the performance not only taught him about Zhenyuan's folk culture but deepened his emotional connection to the ancient county.

Photo shows a parade themed on the legend of the dragon god who married off his sister to a mortal at Zhenyuan ancient town in Zhenyuan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Liu Ying, deputy director of the culture, sports, radio, television and tourism bureau of Zhenyuan county, said folk parades represent a crucial form of integrating culture and tourism. Liu added that the parades not only allow tourists to feel the charm of traditional culture, but also enhance the ancient town's cultural influence, attracting more visitors.

At the fair for cultural and creative products in the ancient town, ICH-inspired cultural and creative products have become hot commodities for tourists. Products like batik clothing, embroidered handbags, and silver crafts maintain their traditional cultural essence while incorporating modern aesthetic elements, becoming must-have items for visitors.

"Integrating ICHs with modern design concepts to develop more products with local characteristics, cultural connotations, and market value that satisfy tourists' diverse and personalized consumer demands can facilitate the spread of ICHs and inject new vitality into our county's tourism development," said Yang Li from the Zhenyuan branch of the China Post.

Photo shows a parade themed on the legend of the dragon god who married off his sister to a mortal at Zhenyuan ancient town in Zhenyuan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Yang added that more efforts will be made to build a brand of ICH-inspired cultural and creative products with Zhenyuan characteristics.

"We will continue to deeply dig into connotations of ICHs, introduce new models of integrating culture and tourism, and create a distinctive ICH-inspired tourism brand to make Zhenyuan ancient town a key destination for experiencing traditional Chinese culture for domestic and international tourists alike," Liu said.

Photo shows cultural and creative products at Zhenyuan ancient town in Zhenyuan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photos by Che Fenglu, Liu Shijing

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)