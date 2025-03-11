Wild, edible spring plants offer a taste of Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:11, March 11, 2025

As the spring breeze sweeps across the land, greenery spreads in the mountains and fields, signaling the arrival of the annual "spring feast" season in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Combo photo shows wild and edible spring plants in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The most intense taste of spring can be found in pea shoots.

Photo shows pea shoots in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Guangnan county)

Pea shoots, a somewhat unfamiliar ingredient to northerners, have long been cherished by the people of Yunnan.

Photo shows pea shoots in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Guangnan county)

They are the freshest part of the pea plant's stem and leaves, rich in nutrients like vitamin C and carotene. Whether blanched or stir-fried, they are tender and smooth.

Photo shows pea shoot soup. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Yongde County Committee)

In 2024, pea shoots from Guangnan county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan were exported overseas, fetching around 120 yuan (about $16.47) per kilogram.

Photo shows Crateva unilocularis shoots. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Longchuan county)

Photo shows Crateva unilocularis shoots. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Tengchong city)

Crateva unilocularis shoots, or Pagong cai in the traditional language of the Dai ethnic group, are a specialty in Yunnan. The harvested shoots taste slightly bitter, resembling tea leaves. People of the Dai ethnic group in Yunnan typically wash and dry the shoots before storing them in a jar with rice soup.

After fermenting for one to two weeks, the bitterness turns into a rich tanginess. This delicacy is not only appetizing and refreshing but also pairs well with other ingredients in dishes like cold salads, stir-fries, and soups.

Photo shows pickled Crateva unilocularis shoots. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Tengchong city)

Photo shows a Crateva unilocularis shoot dish. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Longchuan county)

Photo shows a Crateva unilocularis shoot dish. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Tengchong city)

Photo shows Chinese mahogany shoots. (Photo courtesy of the People's Government of Xuangang township, Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture)

People pick Chinese mahogany shoots. (Photo courtesy of the People's Government of Xuangang township, Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture)

Photo shows Chinese mahogany shoot dishes. (Photo courtesy of the People's Government of Xuangang township, Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture)

Photo shows an aerial view of Chinese mahogany fields. (Photo courtesy of the People's Government of Xuangang township, Mangshi city, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture)

In Mangshi city, Chinese mahogany, also known as "beef and onion plant" because of its strong flavor, is being grown out of season, providing a spring-like taste in early winter and boosting locals' incomes. Dishes such as Chinese mahogany sprout beef soup combine new and local flavors, enriching people's lives.

Photo shows sand pine shoots. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Heqing county)

Photo shows a sand pine shoot dish. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Heqing county)

Sand pine shoots, a mountain delicacy, are eagerly awaited by Yunnan locals. Picked when the sand pines sprout, these tender green shoots have a unique flavor. Blanched sand pine shoots can be enjoyed cold or stir-fried, offering a cool and refreshing taste.

There are plenty of other spring specialties to try, like Yunnan's pumpkin shoots, goji shoots, bitter thistle shoots, and more. Together these tender spring shoots are not just a seasonal delight, but a reflection of the people of Yunnan's love for spring, and their keen appreciation for life's subtle joys.

