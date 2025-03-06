In pics: Terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan constitute stunning view

People's Daily Online) 09:38, March 06, 2025

Aerial photo shows the Lagu terraced fields in Lyuchun county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Lyuchun county)

With the arrival of spring, terraced fields spanning tens of thousands of mu (1 mu is about 667 square meters) in Lyuchun county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province come to life. After the spring plowing begins, the terraced fields are filled with water for rice planting. Viewed from above, the fields shimmer with rippling light, layer upon layer, resembling a colorful masterpiece embedded among the emerald green mountains.

Aerial photo shows the Lagu terraced fields in Lyuchun county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Lyuchun county)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)