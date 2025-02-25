China's leading coffee province sees 358 pct surge in coffee exports in 2024

Xinhua) 13:35, February 25, 2025

KUNMING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Yunnan Province in southwest China exported 32,500 tonnes of coffee in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 358 percent, according to customs authorities on Tuesday.

The coffee was exported to 29 countries and regions, including the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and Vietnam, according to the customs of Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan.

To boost Yunnan's coffee exports, Kunming Customs has streamlined inspection, sampling and quarantine procedures, and improved services for coffee export enterprises.

Statistics from the provincial agriculture and rural affairs department showed that, in 2023, the total coffee cultivation area in Yunnan reached approximately 80,000 hectares, producing 146,000 tonnes of raw coffee beans.

With over 130 years of coffee cultivation history, Yunnan dominates China's coffee industry, contributing 98 percent of the country's total coffee production.

