Facilities of scenic area help shorten children's journey to school in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:25, February 24, 2025

Students from Nizhuhe Village prepare to take a sightseeing elevator on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Nizhuhe Village is a small hamlet nestled in a deep valley carved by the Nizhu River meandering from south to north. In the past, the villagers' shortest route from the valley floor to the mountaintop was a perilous cliffside path, a journey that took nearly six hours for a round trip. Children and their parents living here had to make this arduous trek at least once every ten days.

In 2022, a significant change came to this challenging journey. A local scenic area along the Nizhu River was officially completed and began operations. A 268-meter-high sightseeing elevator and a cable car system were put into use, offering free access to the villagers of Nizhuhe and nearby areas. This provided the children with a direct "cloud shuttle" to the mountaintop.

Nowadays, thanks to the sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevator and cable cars of the scenic spot, the children's journey to school was shortened to just half an hour.

Student Chen Honghan talks with her mother before heading for school from Nizhuhe Village in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Students from Nizhuhe Village get off from a sightseeing elevator and prepare to take a cable car on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2025 shows students from Nizhuhe Village taking a cable car on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Students and their parents from Nizhuhe Village take a sightseeing shuttle vehicle to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Students from Nizhuhe Village are on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 23, 2025 shows a sightseeing elevator and a cable car system of a scenic spot at Nizhu River in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Students from Nizhuhe Village are on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Students and their parents from Nizhuhe Village prepare to take a sightseeing elevator on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Students from Nizhuhe Village take a cable car on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This undated file photo shows children of Nizhuhe Village climbing a cliffside path on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua)

Students from Nizhuhe Village arrive at Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Students from Nizhuhe Village take a cable car on their way to school in Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Feb. 23 is the day for students of Guanzhaiwan Primary School in Puli Township to report for the new semester. Children from Nizhuhe Village packed their bags and set off for school. What sets them apart from other students is their mode of transportation. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)