We Are China

New school semester starts in China

Ecns.cn) 13:11, February 18, 2025

Students of a primary school in Fengtai District, Beijing attend a class on Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday.

Students attend a flag-rising ceremony held at a primary school in Fengtai District, in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Students attend a class at a primary school in Fengtai District, in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Students walk into the school campus of No. 161 Middle School in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)