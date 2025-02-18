Home>>
New school semester starts in China
(Ecns.cn) 13:11, February 18, 2025
Students of a primary school in Fengtai District, Beijing attend a class on Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
The new semester for primary and secondary schools kicked off in many parts of China on Monday.
Students attend a flag-rising ceremony held at a primary school in Fengtai District, in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Students attend a class at a primary school in Fengtai District, in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Students walk into the school campus of No. 161 Middle School in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Salt-lake wetlands in N China's Shanxi flourish as winter haven for migratory birds
- Action figures related to Chinese animation blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' fly off shelves
- Urumqi in NW China's Xinjiang celebrates Lantern Festival with vibrant folk performances
- Sea of blooming tulips adds vibrant touch to Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
Related Stories
- New school semester starts in China
- Students embrace new semester with diverse "first lesson" across China
- China shares high-quality resources of higher education with rest of world
- Tips to prevent back-to-school blues
- The International Conference on Global Trends of Education Innovation successfully held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.