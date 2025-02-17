Tips to prevent back-to-school blues

Students and their teacher carry textbooks in a primary school in Haikou, Hainan province, on Sunday, as they prepare for the new semester that begins on Monday. [Photo by Su Bikun/For China Daily]

Temperatures are rising, trees are budding and the days are getting brighter, but some children across the country are struggling with the start of a new school semester.

While many experience post-vacation blues, experts say there are ways to ease these transitions back to normal daily life.

"After a pleasant winter holiday, children's brains have adapted to a state of freedom, relaxation, irregular lifestyles and low stress levels. Therefore, their prefrontal cortex, responsible for regulating emotions, needs to readjust to the upcoming school routine," said Cui Yonghua, chief physician at Beijing Children's Hospital affiliated with Capital Medical University.

Concerns about unfinished homework, new coursework and fears of lagging behind, separating from the family or being isolated in class can exacerbate feelings of anxiety, Cui said during a Thursday news conference held by the National Health Commission. Primary and middle school students in China begin their new semesters this week.

To help children adjust, Cui suggested they reset their sleep schedules to match school hours three to five days in advance and create study plans to prepare for new courses.

"Another feasible approach is to interact with classmates proactively when returning to campus, sharing anecdotes or discussing study plans together, and engaging in group activities," he said.

A growing number of outpatient clinics for students struggling with school have opened in recent years, according to Wu Renrong of the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University. She urged parents to take a rational approach to school-related difficulties.

"Such clinics typically integrate professional resources from child psychiatry, psychology and education. They help parents and children identify the root causes of their issues and provide targeted treatment and interventions," she said.

However, Wu said that learning difficulties and school avoidance can sometimes stem from developmental factors such as adolescent mood swings or a temporary lack of motivation. Creating a more relaxed family atmosphere and improving learning environments can help in such cases.

Some students may have underlying conditions such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Children who consistently struggle with school, frequently skip classes or consider dropping out should get professional medical help, Wu said.

"It is important to be vigilant about potential mental health issues while also avoiding the overmedicalization of developmental problems," she said.

As concerns over gaming addiction among young people grow, Wu stressed the importance of early diagnosis and intervention.

Gaming disorder can significantly impair a person's personal, family, social, educational or occupational functions, with symptoms typically lasting at least 12 months, she said.

"It could take several years from the start of gaming to develop a gaming disorder, providing opportunities for early detection and intervention," Wu said.

She called on families, schools and society to work together to prevent gaming addiction by fostering a healthy growth environment, promoting awareness about responsible internet use and tightening oversight of the gaming industry.

Cui said students experiencing psychological distress can seek counseling services on or off campus.

China recently launched the 12356 mental health support hotline with 18 provincial-level regions operating the service.

Cui also urged parents to prioritize their children's mental well-being, offer emotional support and seek professional help if needed.

