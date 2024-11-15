China boosts job efforts for 12.22 million college 2025 grads

China's Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security are ramping up efforts to support employment and entrepreneurship initiatives for college graduates, as the number is expected to reach 12.22 million this year, China Central Television reported on Thursday.

This year's number will be an increase of 430,000 from the previous year, according to the report.

The MOE has been providing guidance to universities to enhance employment opportunities for college graduates through a range of measures and support systems implemented across various regions and institutions.

Universities across the country have organized more than 55,000 recruitment events since September, offering about 10.93 million pieces of job information.

The MOE recently launched a national recruitment event specifically targeting the education sector, aiming to provide more than 180,000 jobs through online and on-site events.

The ministry said that it plans to continue organizing targeted recruitment events in key regions and industries, and for specific groups, to actively build a platform between universities and enterprises and to provide more quality job opportunities for graduates.

Li Chang'an, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, noted that recent policy measures have established a supportive framework for college students seeking employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

"If these policies continue to be effectively implemented, the pressure on employment for college graduates may see a significant alleviation," Li told the Global Times on Friday.

Additionally, as the economy recovers, labor demand is gradually increasing, with new business models emerging alongside traditional industries, Li said.

Moreover, the options for Chinese jobseekers are growing increasingly diverse, with 19 new professions added recently to the country's list of officially recognized occupations.

More than half of the new professions involve digital and smart technologies, such as operators of generative artificial intelligence systems, smart-vehicle testers and industrial-internet maintenance workers, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The job market has remained stable as the average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in the first three quarters, down from 5.3 percent a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

