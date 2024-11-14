Home>>
China to see an increase of 430,000 college graduates in 2025
(Xinhua) 13:40, November 14, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is projected to see a surge in the number of college graduates in 2025. With an estimated rise of 430,000 graduates from the previous year, the total number of college graduates is expected to reach 12.22 million, according to official data released on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior Chinese government officials vow strong support for top universities
- Chinese premier stresses strengthening vocational education, nurturing skilled workers
- Educators and scholars convene for collaborative advancement in global education
- China explores cooperative education system for primary, middle school students
- China unveils new regulation for professional doctorate in engineering
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.