China to see an increase of 430,000 college graduates in 2025

Xinhua) 13:40, November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is projected to see a surge in the number of college graduates in 2025. With an estimated rise of 430,000 graduates from the previous year, the total number of college graduates is expected to reach 12.22 million, according to official data released on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)