China unveils new regulation for professional doctorate in engineering

October 31, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has released its first set of guidelines outlining criteria and requirements for theses and practice-oriented outputs in professional doctorate applications in engineering to enhance talent cultivation, according to the Ministry of Education.

The pilot document containing these guidelines encompasses provisions on the scope and quality of dissertations for candidates pursuing a professional engineering doctorate. It also introduces criteria and protocols for awarding the degree based on practical achievements.

The guidelines follow the passage of a law on academic degrees by China's national legislature this April. The law, set to take effect next year, allows graduate students to earn their degrees either through a thesis or by submitting required practice-oriented outputs.

The new guidelines require dissertations to focus on engineering applications and applied research, highlighting the applicant's proficiency in fundamental theory, specialized knowledge and independent professional practice.

It is stressed that doctorate applications based on practical achievements should include tangible deliverables and a written summary report.

China regards education, science and technology, and talent development as the fundamental and strategic foundations for modernization. The country has strived to promote the integrated reform of institutions and mechanisms related to these areas in order to boost innovation.

According to an official with the Office of the State Council Academic Degrees Committee, the guidelines emphasize not only the ability of engineering doctoral students to independently engage in professional practice but also the importance of innovation and diversity.

Experts believe the newly unveiled guidelines underscore the training focus and standards of professional degrees, emphasizing practice-based innovation capabilities.

The regulation will apply to eight categories of professional degrees, including electronic information, mechanical engineering, materials and chemicals, and energy and power engineering.

