Physics teacher casts curiosity spell in vibrant science classroom

Hu Yongxiang (2nd L at the podium) looks on as his students cut onions during a physics class at the Third Middle School of Hongsibu District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ai Fumei)

YINCHUAN, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- On a stage, two students held the opposite ends of a long plank, while two others at the center of the plank chopped onions as quickly as they could, with one boy's skillful knife work earning him a round of applause.

Soon, it wasn't just these four students on stage, but also some in the rows near the stage, reaching for tissues to wipe away tears.

"My students, why do they tear up when cutting onions? Do you know what this phenomenon is called?" After the lively demonstration, Hu Yongxiang, a physics teacher at the Third Middle School of Hongsibu District, in the city of Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, posed these questions to introduce the concept of thermal motion, which was to be the focus of the day's lesson.

Hu's classes are known for transforming abstract physics concepts into engaging experiments and games, thereby helping to instill his students with enthusiasm for learning physics.

"His classes are fun and lively. These experiments are etched in our minds -- so we don't just memorize but learn to apply," said Wang Tao, one of Hu's students.

Beyond the physical classroom, Hu has also brought his physics experiments to the internet through short videos, which have become a sensation among Chinese netizens, with comments like: "Definitely no dozing off in such a class," and, "If I had met this physics teacher in my youth, I would have made it to college!"

Faced with overwhelming praise online, Hu nonetheless remains humble. "I'm not really exceptional. It's just that I have a passion for this job, so I might put in a bit more effort than others," he said.

The 45-year-old became a primary school teacher in Hongsibu District after graduating from college in 2005, and has taught in several rural primary schools. In 2012, he was transferred to the newly established middle school through a selection exam.

From elementary to junior high, Hu was always eager to make his mark, but reality hit hard -- some students were sound asleep at their desks even when he thought he was teaching well.

"I was very frustrated because our vice principal at that time told me that if students sleep in class, it's not the students' fault but the teachers'," Hu recalled.

After that, Hu began to reflect and tried to make his classes more engaging. He brought experiments from textbooks into the classroom and learned physics experiments from watching TV and via smartphones. Additionally, due to a lack of equipment, he bought new equipment at his own expense and even took home discarded bottles, cans, wires and other items that might be needed in class.

To achieve the best results, Hu always conducts experiments repeatedly, learning from trial and error. For example, to explain force and pressure, he remade the teaching appliance several times and finally created a simple pegboard out of cement and wood. To demonstrate the conversion between kinetic energy and potential energy, he first used plastic to make a model roller coaster, but it didn't meet his expectations, and so he switched to stainless steel tubes and finally succeeded in achieving his aim.

"I have the belief that interest is the best teacher. Only if students like the teacher and his class can they learn the subject well," Hu explained.

In his nearly 20-year career, Hu has never felt burnout. Now, as both a physics teacher and the school's vice principal, his responsibilities are much heavier. "Compared with what I taught to students, I got far more pleasure from what they gave back to me," Hu said.

On Hu's social media account, he records every moment when he was touched by his students, such as a pair of insoles gifted to him upon graduation, fruit left for him on the windowsill, visits during holidays and more. Some netizens describe this as "the most beautiful mutual interaction between teacher and students!"

Notably, this appreciation is not fleeting. Last year, Hu received a special package containing nearly 300 notebooks with blessings written by a whole class of former students already admitted to college. These students didn't forget Hu, who often offered incentives such as lollipops and pens to those who made great progress.

"Education is a process where one heart lights up another, and a good teacher is the one who ignites students' scientific inquiry and sets sails for their life dreams," said Hu, who still finds each day fresh and worth his best effort.

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 shows the experimental devices improvised by Hu Yongxiang with discarded materials in Wuzhong City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ai Fumei)

