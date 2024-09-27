China's online smart education platform benefiting world: ministry

Xinhua) 08:32, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's online smart education platform has recorded over 50 billion visits to date, with over 10 million overseas users located across more than 200 countries and regions, Wang Guangyan, China's vice minister of education, said at a press conference on Thursday.

The national smart education platform was launched in March 2022.

Its usage figures demonstrate the growing contributions China has made to education globally over the past three years, Wang said.

He also cited the Global Digital Education Development Index, which was released earlier this year and ranked China in ninth place globally, up from 24th just three years ago.

Moving forward, China will enhance its international cooperation and exchange in the field of digital education, and accelerate the construction of an international version of the platform, Wang said.

