China to advance doctoral programs in science, engineering, agriculture, medicine

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has announced plans to strengthen its development of doctoral programs in the science, engineering, agriculture and medical science disciplines.

The development of doctoral programs in basic and emerging disciplines and in interdisciplinary fields will also be boosted, according to a set of guidelines on deepening the comprehensive reform of doctoral education that were recently unveiled by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The proportion of professional doctoral programs should be increased, the guidelines also say.

They also pledge efforts to accelerate the construction of disciplines related to key fields, step up the integration of various disciplines, and explore new paths for international exchange and cooperation.

Last month, the Ministry of Education announced that top overseas universities -- especially those focused on science and engineering -- are encouraged to operate joint education programs with their counterparts in China.

The ministry said that the country plans to support top universities in expanding their education capacities, and to establish several advanced research universities.

