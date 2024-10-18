Annual education conference and expo aims to strengthen global cooperation

Yang Jun, Secretary General of the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE), deliver a speech at the press conference for the 2024 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) on Oct. 17, 2024, in Beijing. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A press conference for the 2024 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) was held in Beijing on Thursday, with nearly 70 guests and media representatives in attendance.

CACIE 2024, set to take place in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Beijing from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, will be themed "Education: For Everyone, For the Unknown, For the Future." The main events which will take place from Oct.31 to Nov.2 in Beijing, will gather more than 4,500 education leaders and representatives from various sectors across 60 countries and regions.

"This year's event marks the first time since its inception in 2000 that it has been included as a key outcome of head-of-state diplomacy," said Yang Jun, Secretary General of the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE).

"The event aims to foster inclusive dialogue and collaboration, creating a platform for mutual success and elevating China's educational partnerships with the world to new heights," he added.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, France will be the Country of Honor for CACIE 2024. Nicolas Pillerel, Minister Counsellor for Culture, Education, and Scientific Affairs at the French Embassy in China, praised the strong cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations.

"France is honored to be the Country of Honor for CACIE 2024, which reflects the significant emphasis both France and China place on cultural exchanges, particularly in education," he said.

"Over the past several decades, close cooperation and exchanges have become a cornerstone of China-France relations. Hundreds of thousands of young people from both nations have studied in each other's countries, gaining a deep understanding of and integrating into the local cultures," he noted.

During the press conference, representatives from participating countries also encouraged further international exchanges in education and cultural understanding.

According to Ole Engelhardt, Director of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) in Beijing, the number of Chinese students in Germany has seen a steady upward trend over the past decade, consistently ranking among the top in international student numbers.

"Chinese students are a key part of Germany's international student community, and Germany has consistently maintained a welcoming attitude toward them," he said.

Erin Metcalf, a Public Engagement Officer for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, highlighted that China remains the largest source of international students for American universities and emphasized that U.S. doors remain open to Chinese students.

"Chinese students bring diverse and valuable perspectives to American campuses. Their studies in the U.S. not only benefit their own futures but also enrich and diversify the educational environment in the U.S.," she said.

Organized by CEAIE, CACIE is one of the largest and most prominent international education events in the Asia-Pacific region, where global educators converge to share ideas and explore opportunities for collaboration. The event has been held annually since 2000.

