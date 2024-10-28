Over 60 pct of China's population proficient in primary or higher digital skills

Xinhua) 10:03, October 28, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 60 percent of China's population have primary or higher levels of digital literacy and skills, a relevant report has revealed.

The report, which is compiled under the guidance of the Cyberspace Administration of China, provides an overview of the digital literacy and skill levels of Chinese citizens.

Approximately 61 percent of adults in China have primary or higher levels of digital literacy and skills, according to the report released recently. The ratio is nearly 65 percent among the underage population.

The report classifies digital literacy and skill levels into three categories: primary, intermediate, and advanced. This classification is based on individuals' digital cognition, application skills, and mindset as demonstrated in their digital lives, work, and studies.

It also shows a positive correlation between digital literacy and higher educational attainment.

