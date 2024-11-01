China explores cooperative education system for primary, middle school students

Xinhua) 15:46, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities are considering the implementation of a family-school-community cooperative education system nationwide for primary and middle school students, according to a recent work plan.

The plan was issued by 17 departments including the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council.

The cooperative education system should aim to promote the healthy and happy development of students by focusing on schools while engaging local communities and using resources to strengthen their connections, according to the plan.

It outlines the responsibilities of various stakeholders in the cooperative education system. Government departments are tasked with strengthening their overall leadership, while education authorities should improve coordination with relevant agencies and social resource organizations to help schools play their leading roles and provide specialized guidance.

Families should cultivate a positive and healthy family culture while embracing scientific educational concepts. Meanwhile, schools should offer guidance for family education, establish a sound system for the communication between families and schools, and actively solicit input from parents and the community, the plan stated.

Currently, issues like myopia, obesity, scoliosis and mental health problems are prevalent among primary and middle school students, and addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts from schools, families and communities, according to the MOE.

