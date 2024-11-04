Chinese premier stresses strengthening vocational education, nurturing skilled workers

Xinhua) 08:12, November 04, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday urged efforts to strengthen vocational education and nurture skilled workers in order to meet the needs of the country's economic and social development.

During a trip to Shanghai to research the city's work on vocational education and cultivation of skilled workers, Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that fostering more high-caliber skilled workers will provide solid support for high-quality development and high-quality life.

When visiting the Shanghai Nanhu Vocational & Technical College, Li said that it is necessary to deepen the integration of industry and education as well as the cooperation between colleges and enterprises, optimize the setting of college disciplines and majors based on the needs of the society and industries' actual development and strengthen hands-on skill practice, adding that more skilled teachers are needed to innovate the models and methods of teaching.

Noting that there are ever-growing demands for elderly care, childcare and medical care, Li urged efforts to strengthen the training of skilled workers in the related fields.

When visiting the WorldSkills Museum, Li said governments at all levels should continue to refine support policies for the cultivation of skilled workers by strengthening institutional innovation and investment.

Efforts should also be made to improve the systems of development planning and services for skilled workers with a view to broadening their development channels and enhancing their incomes, Li addeed.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the Shanghai Nanhu Vocational & Technical College in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024. Li made the trip to Shanghai to research the city's work on vocational education and cultivation of skilled workers on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

