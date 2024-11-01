Educators and scholars convene for collaborative advancement in global education

The plenary session of the 25th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE) is held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Held under the theme "Education for all, the unknown and the future", the plenary session of the 25th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE) was held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Oct. 31, 2024.

The event brought together educators, scholars, and representatives from universities, institutions, and academia together to discuss the present state and future direction of global education.

Ding Zhongli, Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Chairman of the Central Committee of China Democratic League, President of Western Returned Scholars Association, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, delivered the opening speech, emphasizing the significance of educational exchanges and cooperation. He highlighted that China will further advance high-level educational opening-up, adhering to the combination of "bringing in" and "going out."

"China will encourage students to study abroad, attract outstanding overseas talents to China for study and exchange, further expand academic exchanges and scientific research cooperation, promote international collaborative innovation, deepen cooperation with international organizations and multilateral mechanisms, and contribute more Chinese strength to the development of global education," he said.

Huai Jinpeng, China's Minister of Education, addressed the conference via video, underscoring the critical role of education in fostering global development. "Promoting sustainable development and adapting to global changes requires empowering individuals, reshaping society, and guiding the future through education," he said.

He further highlighted the importance of international cooperation and exchange, reaffirming China's commitment to educational openness and its active role in sharing high-quality educational resources with the world. Huai advocated for broader and more inclusive access to educational resources, higher standards in academic research, strengthened international collaboration, and deeper people-to-people connections.

"We encourage all participants to fully leverage CACIE as a platform for in-depth exchanges of insights and experiences, to explore innovative pathways for advancing educational reform, and to cultivate a unified global consensus on education reform," he said.

In a video speech, Patrick Hetzel, French minister for Higher Education and Research, praised the close educational exchange and cooperation between France and China, emphasizing that people-to-people exchanges, particularly in education, are foundational to France-China cooperation.

"France will actively work to attract more Chinese students to pursue studies across diverse fields in France, while also encouraging a greater number of French students to study in China, fostering a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and society," he said.

Noting that the exchange between France and China has a long-standing and profound history, Bertrand Lortholary, French ambassador to China, emphasized the role of youth in furthering mutual understanding.

"France values educational exchanges with China, especially between universities, as a key component in fostering understanding between our two countries," he said.

Allan E. Goodman, chief executive officer of the US Institute of International Education, commended Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for study and exchange over the next five years. He highlighted the potential for deepened cooperation between China and the United States, home to the world's two largest higher education systems, and called for further collaboration in education.

During the plenary session, representatives worldwide provided insights into global education, encouraging further international people-to-people and educational exchanges.

Hosted by the China Education Association for International Exchange, CACIE 2024 encompasses over a hundred multilateral events, including plenary sessions, parallel forums, collaborative discussions, and an educational exhibition, which has drawn over 5000 participants, including foreign and domestic education professionals, as well as embassy officials and corporate representatives from more than 60 countries and regions around the world.

