China to host world conference on vocational, technical education in November
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference is scheduled for Nov. 20 to 22 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.
The conference, as a vital step to increase the international influence of China in vocational education, is fully ready, said Peng Binbai, an official with the ministry, at a press conference held in Beijing.
Peng said that the theme of this year's event, "Innovation Empowers the Future, Skills Enlighten New Life," has been translated into 101 languages, with an aim to promote the spread of this vocational education concept in a broader range of areas and among a larger population.
As of Thursday morning, more than 600 foreign guests from 77 countries and regions, including over 40 minister-level officials, had confirmed their attendance, Peng said.
