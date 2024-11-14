Appeal of Chinese education steadily growing: official

November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's education has become increasingly attractive to international students, a Chinese official said Thursday.

Chen Dali, an official at the Ministry of Education, said at a press conference that China has signed mutual recognition agreements for degrees and diplomas with 60 countries and regions, and students from 195 countries and regions have come to China to study.

China has established over 30 Luban Workshops in Asia, Europe and Africa, and provided vocational training to more than 31,000 people, the official said.

He said China is implementing the initiative to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs in a five-year span.

The country is also carrying forward a plan to host more than 10,000 French students in three years and to double the number of European youth exchanges in China, Chen said.

