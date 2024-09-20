MSS warns Chinese students abroad of spy recruitment

September 20, 2024

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) on Thursday released an article warning Chinese students studying overseas against being recruited or manipulated by overseas espionage agencies and advising them to remain vigilant and take precautions for their safety.

Overseas espionage agencies may conduct "coercive cooperation" schemes targeting Chinese students studying abroad when they enter or exit a country. For example, they might secretly place prohibited items in the luggage of these students and then intimidate and coerce them into cooperating by threatening to "take legal action," according to the MSS.

The MSS also reminds students to comply with local laws and regulations when entering or exiting a country, always keep their luggage in sight at all times, and never carry any prohibited items.

Also, overseas espionage agencies may, in the name of "academic research," target Chinese students studying abroad, especially those in critical fields or government-sponsored programs. They might seek to gather sensitive information through friendship or collaboration, according to the MSS.

The state security authorities remind Chinese students involved in international exchanges to be cautious when sharing confidential information.

Overseas espionage agencies may exploit the curiosity of students studying abroad by using introductions from acquaintances to gain their trust. They might entice these students to visit sensitive locations, such as casinos, or engage in other risky activities, to manipulate them and turn them into tools for espionage, according to the MSS.

Individuals who have been coerced or induced to participate in espionage or hostile organizations abroad, or engage in activities that endanger national security, should report to state security authorities or relevant organizations in a timely manner and express remorse, and then prosecution may be avoided, according to China's Counter-Espionage Law.

