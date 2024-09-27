Home>>
Hundreds of students 'gallop' in synchronized jump-rope session
(People's Daily App) 14:25, September 27, 2024
At a primary school in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, students participated in a unique event during a school sports meet. On the playground, they used jump ropes to mimic reins, creating a playful, rope-jumping rendition of a massive herd of horses galloping.
(Compiled by Zhang Yangqian)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
