The International Conference on Global Trends of Education Innovation successfully held in Beijing

On Jan. 20, 2025, the "International Conference on Global Trends of Education Innovation," co-hosted by the China National Academy of Educational Sciences (CNAES) and People's Daily Online, was successfully held in Beijing.

With the theme "Global Trends of TVET Innovation," the conference aimed to gather prominent experts, scholars, and practitioners in the education field to discuss the global development of vocational education, exchange insights, and analyze emerging trends in international vocational education innovation.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Li Zhi, deputy director general of the Department of Vocational and Adult Education at the Ministry of Education; Ye Zhenzhen, president of People's Daily Online; and Choi Mee Young, education chief, UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia.

The event consisted of a report released by the CNAES highlighting global trends facing vocational education, a round table discussion and sharing of best practices, as well as speeches by various key note speeches.

CNAES Report

A centerpiece of the conference was the release of the "Report on International Innovation Trends in TVET" by CNAES President Li Yongzhi. The comprehensive study identified eight global trends reshaping vocational education. The trends included:

1. Vocational Education as a Public Good

2. Transition to Holistic Skills Development

3. Collaboration Among Stakeholders

4. Industrial Digitization

5. Lifelong Learning

6. Professional Development for Educators

7. Legal Frameworks

8. International Cooperation

The report, a significant research achievement of the CNAES, provides an in-depth analysis and interpretation of the latest concepts, policies, models, and practices in global vocational education development. It emphasizes collaborative efforts to advance high-quality vocational education globally, contributing to building a shared future for humanity and fostering stronger, greener, and healthier global development through the power of vocational education.

Roundtable and practice-sharing sessions

A roundtable discussion on "TVET and Global Sustainable Development" featured notable participants such as Yang Jin, former ambassador to UNESCO, and representatives from Australia, Brazil, and China. Panelists exchanged views on aligning vocational education with sustainability goals.

In the practice-sharing session, various guests delivered thematic speeches on "Vocational Education Practice Innovation."

Conducted in a hybrid format, the conference brought together over 200 representatives from international organizations, government agencies, vocational institutions, general universities, industries, and research institutions, fostering a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

