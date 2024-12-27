Safety education for students carried out in Yangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:29, December 27, 2024

Students participate in a first aid drill for an electric shock during a safety education session in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 26, 2024. Several departments in Yangzhou jointly carried out safety education and publicity activities for primary and secondary school students, enhancing their safety awareness and improving their safety prevention skills. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Students watch an experiment during a safety education session in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 26, 2024. Several departments in Yangzhou jointly carried out safety education and publicity activities for primary and secondary school students, enhancing their safety awareness and improving their safety prevention skills. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Students watch an experiment during a safety education session in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 26, 2024. Several departments in Yangzhou jointly carried out safety education and publicity activities for primary and secondary school students, enhancing their safety awareness and improving their safety prevention skills. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)