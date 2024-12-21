China considers draft law to promote education on rule of law

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law aimed at promoting public education on the rule of law and enhancing law-based social governance.

The draft law on the publicity and education regarding the rule of law was submitted Saturday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for its first reading.

The draft stipulates that operators and managers of public venues should carry out legal education and publicity in the areas under their management, focusing on public concerns such as consumer rights protection, anti-telecom and internet fraud, food and drug safety, fire safety and personal information protection.

Online service providers are required to strengthen legal education and publicity for their employees and internet users, according to the draft.

Highlighting education among youth, the draft specifies the objectives, content, and evaluation standards for legal education at all levels and all types of schools.

The draft also stipulates that state employees should take the lead in studying the law. It specifies that legal knowledge should be incorporated into the content of civil servant recruitment examinations.

