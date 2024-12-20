China records over 1.1 mln procuratorial public interest litigation cases since 2017
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorates across China have handled more than 1.1 million public interest litigation cases since the country formally implemented procuratorial public interest litigation in 2017, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Friday.
Of the total, more than 530,000 cases were in the field of ecological environment and resource protection, while over 200,000 cases involved food and drug safety, according to the top procuratorate.
The SPP noted that procuratorates have also filed public interest litigation cases involving the protection of minors, the protection of heroes and martyrs, workplace safety, personal information protection, and the protection of cultural relics and heritage.
China started a two-year pilot program to initiate procuratorial public interest litigation in July 2015 and implemented the litigation nationwide in July 2017.
