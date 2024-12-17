Chinese premier stresses better regulation of administrative law enforcement

December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has emphasized the need to strengthen enforcement procedures, improve methods and enhance supervision to boost the quality and effectiveness of administrative law enforcement.

Li made the remarks at a study session held by the State Council on Monday.

Abuse of administrative discretion and unfair law enforcement still exist in some sectors and regions, the premier noted.

It is important to start with the issues that are of grave concern to the public and businesses, further improve the system of benchmarks for administrative discretion and standardize the exercise of power, he added.

A special initiative will be launched in 2025 to regulate business-related law enforcement, aimed at continuing to improve the business environment, boost market confidence and stabilize expectations, Li said.

In improving enforcement methods, flexible measures can be applied to minor offenses that involve no intent and pose limited social harm, he said.

Hu Jianmiao, a professor at the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (National Academy of Governance), gave a lecture at the session. Vice premiers He Lifeng and Zhang Guoqing, and State Councilor Wu Zhenglong participated in discussions.

