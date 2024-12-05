Senior legislator urges full implementation of China's Constitution
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, stressed the importance of fully implementing China's Constitution on Wednesday, the country's annual National Constitution Day.
Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on the implementation of the Constitution held in Beijing.
Li noted that China's Constitution is a socialist constitution, and emphasized the necessity of firmly upholding the leadership of the CPC.
Noting that China's Constitution is a constitution of the people, he urged efforts to develop whole-process people's democracy.
Li also called for measures to increase public awareness and understanding of the Constitution, stressing that this is fundamental to advancing the rule of law.
