China to improve rules for lawmakers to perform duties

Xinhua) 09:35, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are discussing a draft law amendment that is expected to improve the regulations for lawmakers to better perform duties.

The amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels was submitted on Monday to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for deliberation.

All levels of the standing committees of the people's congresses should maintain close contact with deputies, supporting and safeguarding their lawful performance of duties and fully utilizing their roles, says the draft.

All levels of governments, supervisory commissions, courts, and procuratorates should strengthen their connections with deputies and listen to their opinions and suggestions.

Further enriching the forms and content of lawmakers' connection with the public, the draft adds provisions that lawmakers should, based on the principle of proximity, carry out activities to strengthen their connection with the public, listen to, and convey the opinions and suggestions of the people.

The standing committees of the people's congresses above the county level should broaden deputies' participation in legislative, supervisory, and other duties, fully utilizing their roles, it adds.

The draft also clarifies that all levels of governments and their departments, supervisory commissions, courts, and procuratorates may invite deputies to participate in relevant work and activities and listen to their opinions and suggestions.

