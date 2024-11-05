New Chinese draft law stipulates better protection for preschool children

Xinhua) 08:15, November 05, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft preschool education law that stipulates better protection of the rights and interests of preschool children.

The draft law was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for deliberation.

Kindergartens and other entities or individuals, before collecting, using, providing, disclosing, or otherwise processing personal information of preschool children, must obtain consent from their parents or other guardians and comply with relevant laws and regulations, the draft says.

If a kindergarten finds that an employee may pose a risk to the physical or mental well-being of children, it must immediately suspend the employee from work. Kindergartens should also monitor the physical and psychological health of their staff, it says.

