China mulls law revision to better protect maritime passengers

Xinhua) 16:49, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China aims to improve protection of the rights and interests of maritime passengers through a draft law revision.

The draft revision to the maritime law has been submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, scheduled from Monday to Friday, for deliberation.

The draft, containing 311 articles in 16 chapters, stipulates better protection of passenger rights by properly increasing the transport carriers' liability limits for personal injury and property damage compensation to passengers, and by unifying the liability limits for compensation in domestic and international maritime passenger transportation.

It also makes proper adjustments to the rights and obligations of parties involved in maritime activities.

China's maritime law came into force in 1993.

