China publishes draft law on private sector promotion to solicit public opinion
(Xinhua) 16:17, October 10, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Justice and the National Development and Reform Commission on Thursday published a draft law on private sector promotion to solicit public opinion.
The draft of the private sector promotion law, published on the two agencies' websites, will be open for public comments until Nov. 8.
