Senior lawmakers meet to hear reports on legal deliberations

Xinhua) 08:50, September 12, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 30th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) held a meeting of its Council of Chairpersons Wednesday to hear reports on the deliberations of draft laws, law revisions and decisions.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Lawmakers heard reports delivered by Xin Chunying, head of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, on the suggestions for changes to be made to the draft revision to the National Defense Education Law and the draft decision on amending the Statistics Law, as well as a report on the deliberations of the draft decision on gradually raising the statutory retirement age. They reviewed the updated versions of the drafts.

Lawmakers heard a report delivered by Shen Chunyao, head of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, on the deliberations of the draft decision on conferring national medals and honorary titles on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. They deliberated on the draft decision.

Lou Qinjian, head of the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee, briefed lawmakers on the deliberations of international treaties. They reviewed draft decisions on ratifying the treaties.

Liu Qi, secretary general of the NPC Standing Committee, briefed lawmakers on the deliberations of a deputy qualification report, a bill on military deputy election, and personnel related bills.

The meeting decided to submit all the updated normative documents to the ongoing NPC Standing Committee session for further review.

