China mulls revision to Law on National Defense Education

Xinhua) 09:34, September 11, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft revision to the Law on National Defense Education.

The draft has been submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a second reading.

The draft improves provisions regarding students' military training and adds provisions stating that national defense education on campus should be aimed at raising awareness among students of their legal obligation to perform military service.

Submitted to an April 2024 session for its first reading, the draft aims to build a national defense education system that connects various levels and types of schools, and improves the goals, content and methods of national defense education in primary schools, middle schools and universities.

The Law on National Defense Education was passed in 2001 and amended in 2018.

