China mulls national park law

Xinhua) 13:05, September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A draft national park law was submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for the first reading on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the country mulls a law for national parks at the national level.

