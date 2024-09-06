China improves legal services for foreign-related matters: ministry

Xinhua) 16:59, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has improved the legal system concerning foreign-related matters and will continue to do so to better serve the country's high-level opening up, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Friday.

Over the years, China has made active efforts to build world-class law firms, train lawyers specifically handling foreign-related matters, and allow lawyers from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to practice in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to the ministry.

Wang Zhenjiang, vice minister of justice, said at a press conference that Chinese law firms have established over 200 branches in 37 countries and regions, with more than 12,000 lawyers specializing in handling foreign-related legal matters.

The ministry has also facilitated the organization of training sessions for legal professionals engaged in handling foreign-related matters. Master programs at universities focused on training such lawyers have enrolled nearly 1,500 students in total.

Yang Xiangbin, director of the MOJ's bureau of public legal service administration, said that a total of 482 lawyers from Hong Kong and Macao have obtained certificates of practice for the Greater Bay Area since the central government began a trial program in 2020.

"The experienced lawyers from Hong Kong and Macao have considerably improved the quality of foreign-related legal services," Yang said.

In the future, China will continue improving the legal system concerning foreign-related matters, provide high-quality legal services for Chinese citizens and businesses abroad, and carry out cooperation on law enforcement and justice with the international community, said Wang.

Support has been pledged for Chinese law firms to set up service outlets in Belt and Road partner countries. Efforts will also be made to promote the signing of treaties with more countries on mutual legal assistance and transfer of convicted persons, Wang added.

