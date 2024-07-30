China's prosecutorial organs make new progress in ensuring people's well-being in H1

Xinhua) 11:09, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorates across China enhanced judicial protection in various fields concerning people's well-being in the first half of the year, making new progress in protecting personal information and addressing criminal behavior in the food and drug industries.

According to data from procuratorial authorities, in the first half of the year, China's prosecutorial organs indicted 4,918 individuals involved in unlawful activities including the production and sale of toxic and harmful food, as well as counterfeit and substandard drugs.

Prosecutorial organs carried out public interest litigation work related to new business formats such as community group buying, online marketing and live streaming of food and drugs, handling 14,000 cases of public interest litigation in this regard.

Procuratorial organs initiated prosecutions against 3,136 individuals for abuse of personal information and initiated 2,615 public interest litigations in this regard in the first half of the year.

To safeguard the rights and interests of workers, procuratorates indicted 571 individuals for deliberately not paying work remuneration with over 71 million yuan (9.96 million U.S. dollars) of wages claimed back.

In the first six months, procuratorial organs handled 959 public interest litigations related to women's rights and interests, notably equal employment and special rights for female employees.

To address crimes against minors, procuratorial organs indicted 33,000 individuals during the same time period.

